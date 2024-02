Fish Fry Season: A Western New York fish fry guide for Lent 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fish fry dinner is a staple across Western New York all year round, but its popularity grows during Lent.

Lent begins on February 14 and continues through March 28.

7 News has created a guide based on viewer suggestions for go-to fish fry spots across Western New York.

Not seeing your favorite spot on the list? Email news@wkbw.com and be sure to put "Fish Fry" in the subject line.

Allegany County



Cattaraugus County



Chautauqua County



Erie County



Genesee County



Niagara County



Orleans County