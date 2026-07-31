CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 people as part of a multi-agency task force called Operation Key Fob, aimed at recovering stolen vehicles in the Town of Clarence.

Authorities said 12 vehicle theft complaints were reported in the town over just four days this month. County-wide, deputies recovered 39 stolen cars in a month.

"We have to do something to stop this," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

WKBW Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Sheriff Garcia said the surge prompted law enforcement across the region to act.

"All the chiefs of police throughout Erie County, the State Troopers were all experiencing this," Sheriff Garcia said.

In 95% of cases, the sheriff said owners left key fobs inside their vehicles. Investigators also said thieves are using key fob cloning devices — tools typically used by mechanics for vehicle diagnostics — to start cars without the original keys.

"Usually used by mechanics for diagnostics of your vehicle, and they're able to clone everything from your car fob to your phone," Garcia explained.

WKBW Car key fob.

Garcia said the lack of consequences is fueling the problem.

"And why are they stealing your car now more than ever? I think it's because there's no repercussions," replied Garcia. "Growing up, you were held accountable, responsible for your actions, and now it's not happening. You stole a car, you'd be at the holding center at 16 years old. So now we have raised the age, and we have bail reform. So, you're back out on the streets, doing the same thing."

WATCH: 'We have to do something to stop this': Vehicle theft spike in Clarence

'We have to do something to stop this': Vehicle theft spike in Clarence

The sheriff described the situation as a game of "whack a mole."

Town of Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio said a court appearance ticket is not enough to deter offenders.

"If these kids would spend one night, one night in jail, I think it would change things drastically," Casilio said.

Casilio said the problem hit close to home when his daughter's car was stolen.

WKBW Town of Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio.

"My own daughter, because she was wrestling three kids, left her fob in her car, and her car was taken quickly at 5:30 in the morning," Casilio noted

Casilio's daughter, Carolyn Vinci, said her vehicle was stolen from her driveway while she was dealing with a family crisis.

"My vehicle was stolen out of my driveway in March. My son is undergoing chemotherapy as he's battling leukemia at three years old," Vinci stated. "So, I was all over the place, and I had the — I made the grave error of leaving my fob in the car.

WKBW Carolyn Vinci, said her vehicle was stolen from her driveway.

Vinci said the theft added to an already difficult time and noted the person responsible had a prior record.

"It was very much an inconvenience. This was a repeat offender as well," Vinci said.

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