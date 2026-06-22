AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville East High School claimed the top spot among public high schools in Western New York, according to Buffalo Business First's 2026 School Guide, which has been released.

The annual guide ranks the best public schools in the region in partnership with Niche, a national company that evaluates schools using a range of statistics and data, including:



Academic performance

Extracurricular activities

Campus diversity

Student and teacher data

Williamsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall tells me the district's performance reflects the work happening inside its classrooms.

"We remain excited every year when the rankings come out," Brown-Hall said. "We are a district that consistently performs high, and we see it reflected in the rankings."

WKBW Williamsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall t

Brown-Hall noted the recognition extended beyond the high school level.

"Transit Middle School, the top middle school, Dodge Elementary is the top elementary school," Brown-Hall said.

Brown-Hall credited the district's teachers and students for sustaining high academic standards.

"We have phenomenal students that come to school every day, ready to learn, and our teachers, who excel at what they do, are able to pull the best out of our kids. They're able to ensure that the rigor in our classroom remains top-notch, and our students live up to those expectations that are set," Brown-Hall said.

WATCH: 'We have phenomenal students': Williamsville East tops WNY's 2026 school rankings

'We have phenomenal students': Williamsville East tops WNY's 2026 school rankings

Brown-Hall also pointed to strong parental involvement as a key factor contributing to student success.

"I can't say enough about the parental involvement in our district, our PTAs, our PTSAs, having parental involvement is just so strong in our district, and it makes a difference,"Brown-Hall said.

I asked whether Williamsville benefits from being a more affluent district. Brown-Hall said the quality of instruction is what drives results.

"When our students get here, our teachers do a phenomenal job with educating them, right? So, you can have a great school district, but if we don't have the phenomenal teaching and learning going on in our classrooms, the schools and the students will not perform," Brown-Hall said.

Buffalo Public Schools also earned high marks in this year's guide. City Honors ranked second among the best public high schools, Da Vinci ranked fifth, and Hutch Tech ranked 12th.

Brown-Hall, a 1991 Hutch Tech graduate, said Buffalo's schools are making strides.

"Being a 1991 Hutch Tech grad, we expect that of Hutch Tech, right? A lot of the competitive admission schools do well in Buffalo, and we see some of the other schools that are not competitive admissions moving up the ranks also, so Buffalo...they're doing their work also," Brown-Hall said.

Rounding out the top 10 best public high schools in Western New York are 6th-place East Aurora, 7th-place Orchard Park, and 8th Amherst Central High.

WKBW Buffalo Business First.

Here's the full list of top public high schools published by Buffalo Business First:

Best public high schools



Williamsville East High School, East Amherst P.S. 195 - City Honors School, Buffalo Clarence Senior High School, Clarence Williamsville North High School, Williamsville P.S. 212 - Leonardo da Vinci High School, Buffalo East Aurora High School, East Aurora Orchard Park High School, Orchard Park Amherst Central High School, Amherst P.S. 156 - Frederick Law Olmsted, Buffalo Williamsville South High School, Williamsville Grand Island Senior High School, Grand Island P.S. 304 - Hutchinson Central Technical High School, Buffalo Lancaster High School, Lancaster Cleveland Hill High School, Cheektowaga Depew High School, Depew Lockport High School, Lockport Niagara-Wheatfield Senior High School, Sanborn Research Laboratory High School-Bioinformatic, Buffalo Starpoint High School, Lockport Maryvale High School, Cheektowaga Hamburg High School, Hamburg West Seneca West Senior High School, West Seneca Lafayette International School, Buffalo Lackawanna High School, Lackawanna Cheektowaga High School, Cheektowaga Middle Early College High School, Buffalo West Seneca East Senior High School, West Seneca Frontier Senior High School, Hamburg Lake Shore Senior High School, Angola P.S. 206 - South Park High School, Buffalo Iroquois Senior High School, Elma Kenmore East Senior High School, Tonawanda John F. Kennedy Senior High School, Cheektowaga Kenmore West Senior High School, Buffalo Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management, Buffalo Lewis J. Bennett High School of Innovative Technology, Buffalo East Community High School, Buffalo Health Sciences Charter School, Buffalo Niagara Falls High School, Niagara Falls P.S. 198 - International Preparatory School, Buffalo

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

