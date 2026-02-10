EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many, Valentine’s Day is filled with cards, flowers, and time spent with loved ones. But for some seniors, the holiday can magnify feelings of loneliness, especially after the loss of a spouse.

An AARP survey shows more than one in three older adults experience loneliness, a number that increases following major life changes like widowhood. That reality is what inspired a local Senior Helpers organization to collect handwritten Valentine’s Day cards for seniors across the community.

WATCH: 'We have joy': Handwritten valentines bring love to seniors feeling the weight of loneliness

'We have joy': Handwritten valentines bring love to seniors feeling the weight of loneliness

Among the recipients is Margery Mussell, who lost her husband of 78 years last June. While the grief remains, she says love has never truly left her side.

"My hubby is always with me, even though he’s passed," Mussell said. "But he was with me for 78 years of wonderful married life, and he will always be the love of my life."

For others, the cards serve as a reminder that they are not forgotten. Betty Brooks says the simple gesture carries deep meaning.

"It’s very heart-wrenching to know that so much love goes into each one of these things that we’re doing here today," Brooks said.

Senior Helpers says the goal is simple: to bring comfort, connection, and a sense of belonging to seniors who may not receive a call, gift, or visit on Valentine’s Day.

Community members are invited to take part by sending handwritten Valentine’s Day cards to help spread the love.

Cards can be sent to the Senior Helpers office:

4764 N French Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051