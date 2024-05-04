'We care about this': Pro-Palestine protests resume on University at Buffalo campus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chants in support of Palestine resumed on the University at Buffalo campus during a peaceful protest on Friday afternoon.

“Students and faculty and members of the community who are part of the greater Buffalo, greater UB community — we care about this,” a protest spokesperson and UB student said.

This protest comes after 15 arrests were made during a pro-Palestine protest at the campus on Wednesday.

“It was an overkill,” Faizan Haq, president of WNY Muslims, said. “It was unnecessary because it makes it very provocative when people are riled up.”

The university said 10 of the 15 people arrested are believed to be unaffiliated with the university. The other five are UB students.

However, the protest spokesperson said she doesn’t like the university’s separation of student versus non-student.

“Their tone attempted to make a distinction between community members and students — as if UB, as an institution, doesn’t also serve the community members,” the spokesperson said. “Many of the people that were arrested that were community members were family members and friends of students. Are they not part of the community that UB serves?”

Friday’s protest remained peaceful.

The university released a statement on Friday before the protest began.

“The University at Buffalo is aware of the protest planned … the university recognizes students’ right to protest … However, officials made clear that the university’s rules … must be adhered to.” University at Buffalo

The protest began around 3 p.m. and was finished before dark.

“The youth in every community, in every nation, are basically the conscious of that nation,” Haq said. “They are so passionate about something — let’s hear them out. Let’s listen to them.”