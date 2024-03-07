'We all came in locked in': Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks looking to make statement with playoff run

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This is March! High school basketball season is coming to a close in Western New York and the Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks are looking to continue their dominance as they head downstate for the CHSAA State Tournament.

The Lady Hawks are currently the #1 ranked team in New York State according to Maxpreps and #2 overall, sitting with a record of 24-2. They head into the state tournament after winning the Monsignor Martin League, their 10th league championship in the last 11 years.

A team that has established itself as one of the premier girl's high school basketball programs, last year's team finished with a 13-12 record and a loss in state title game. This year has been a redemption year for Cardinal O' Hara. Apart of this run is back to back Monsignor Martin League MVP Kyla Hayes.

"We all came in locked in, ready to put in the work," Hayes said. "We came in with the mindset after the tough loss against Nichols in the championship last year that we were ready to get back to work and dominate".

Also apart of this talented squad are Annabelle and Brittany Day. Our 7 Sports reporter Briana Aldridge met the twins in 2022. As we caught up with them today, the sisters said a state championship win is everything the two have worked for during their time together.

"Playing with my sister is one of my favorite things. We train and practice all the time together," Annabelle says. "Winning [the state title] this season would mean a lot before [Brittany] graduates".

The Lady Hawks semifinal game is a rematch of the 2023 CHSAA Class A State Championship game against St. Joseph by the Sea at 5:45 on Friday, March 8th.