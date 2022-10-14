Super 7: Cardinal O'Hara's Brittany & Annabelle Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The standard at Cardinal O'Hara for girls' basketball is unmatched in Western New York. The Hawks have been named the Monsignor Martin Champions 9 years straight.

The legacy at O'Hara intrigued Brittany and Annabelle day, former North Tonawanda standouts, to transfer.

"We wanted to win a state championship. Definitely, for the girls, I'm friends with a lot of them. Their talent is amazing," said junior Brittany Day.

Brittany's younger sister is a Freshman already making her mark, and although they are in different stages in their basketball career, the sisters have similar goals.

"I wanted more competition, so I'm ready for the future and college because I want to play D1, and then Coach Nick is the best coach in New York," said Annabelle.

Coach Nick O'Neil has made it his mission to create more opportunities for young talent.

"We got five girls at Niagara this year and another playing at the University of Buffalo," said coach Nick O'Neil.

The Day sister's work ethic plays a significant factor in O'neil's confidence they will both reach their goals.

"They always want to be in the gym. They're always calling. Hey, can we get in there? Can we get on the shooting machine? Hey, can we work out?"

The sisters are a duo that moves as one.

"We go from like school together, then we go to training, and if our parents want to take us anywhere, it's always us," said Brittany.