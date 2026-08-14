AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Amherst Christian Academy on Tonawanda Creek Road is closing for good, just weeks before the new school year is set to begin.

Friday was the last day of operations at the school, which is run by Creekside Assembly of God. Those who learned of the closing said the school cited enrollment, finances and staffing as the reasons for shutting down the pre-K through 12 campus.

WKBW Amherst Christian Academy on Tonawanda Creek Road operate by Creekside Assembly of God.

The faith-based school recently celebrated its 50th year of education. Its webpage was still displaying that it was accepting applications for the new school year, but according to GreatSchools.org, the private school had only about 41 students enrolled.

"Basically, stated that it is true they are closing their doors on August 14th. It was like a combination of reasons, you know, with financial situation and enrollment numbers. So, it is very sad to hear and see," said Heather Mattiuzzo.

WATCH: Amherst Christian Academy closing weeks before school year starts

'Very sad to hear': Amherst Christian Academy closing weeks before school year starts

I reached out to both the school and church leaders about the closing and have yet to hear back from them. But I spoke with

Mattiuzzo, Advancement Manager at Christian Central Academy in Williamsville, said her school community recently learned Amherst Christian Academy would close during a staff meeting.

WKBW Heather Mattiuzzo, Advancement Manager at Christian Central Academy in Williamsville.

"Actually, in an admin team meeting that we meet every Tuesday, we start the meeting off in prayer, and we were going around, and one of our admins prayed for the closing of ACA. We ended the prayer, and we were all shocked. And then immediately we were like, 'How can we come together, shoulder to shoulder, with those families?'" Mattiuzzo explained.

Christian Central Academy is a pre-K through 12 school with 250 students and is ready to meet with families from Amherst Christian Academy.

WKBW Christian Central Academy in Williamsville.

"As another Christian school in Western New York, there's only a number of us left, so it is always sad when you see one close because we're all doing the same thing. We're all here for the same mission -- to provide excellent Christian education," Mattiuzzo noted.

Christian Central Academy is welcoming displaced families and says it is not too late to enroll.

"Christian Central Academy really just wants to be a soft-landing pad for these families to know that they can come here. We want to work with our ACA families. We have had a few that have come already to tour...and if there's other current ACA families or even other families that are considering Christian education, it is definitely not too late to consider Christian Central Academy," Mattiuzzo said.

Christian Central’s first day of the new school year is September 8.

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