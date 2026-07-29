EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Facebook post from an East Amherst resident wondering whether new cell towers were finally coming to the area led to an answer many neighbors have been waiting for.

After seeing the post, I contacted Verizon and confirmed the company has begun construction on a new 139-foot cell tower on Smith Road. The tower is expected to increase network capacity, improve reliability for Verizon customers, and accommodate a second wireless carrier in the future.

Construction is already underway, with the foundation installed. Verizon expects the tower to be operational around this time next year.

The project comes after years of complaints from residents about dropped calls and unreliable service in parts of East Amherst.

"I noticed about five or six years ago that calls started dropping constantly," East Amherst resident George Ziemer said. "I couldn't even make a call from home."

Ziemer said the issue has become increasingly frustrating as more people rely on their cell phones for work, communication and emergencies.

"Better cell service, less calls dropped," Ziemer said. "It's been way too long."

Mark Coon, Verizon's real estate and regulatory engineering manager for Upstate New York, said the project is driven by growing demand on the company's wireless network.

"We're constantly making improvements," he said. "Usage continues to grow on our network every day, every month, every year."

WATCH: Verizon confirms new cell tower under construction in East Amherst to boost network capacity

Verizon confirms new cell tower under construction in East Amherst to boost network capacity

According to Verizon, the new tower will add capacity to the network, allowing it to handle more calls and more data traffic as customers use smartphones, tablets, smart home devices and other connected technology.

"This project adds more bandwidth," he said. "It simply adds more bandwidth to our network, allows us to handle more calls, allows us to handle more data sessions."

The project follows legislation sponsored by Assemblymember Karen McMahon that was signed into law in 2025, clearing the way for the construction of the tower.

In a statement, McMahon said:

"Reliable cell service is no longer simply a convenience - it is an essential part of daily life. From contacting emergency services and staying connected with loved ones, to supporting local businesses and remote work, dependable wireless coverage is critical."

McMahon said Verizon has also expanded its network through new small cell installations across Amherst and is advancing several additional wireless projects throughout the town. She added that her office will continue working with the company to advocate for the timely completion of the East Amherst tower and other network improvements.

Verizon says the Smith Road project is one of several investments underway as the company continues expanding its wireless network across Upstate New York to meet increasing demand.

