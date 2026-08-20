AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday marked the start of a new chapter.

Brooklyn native Brianna Brooks arrived at the University at Buffalo’s North Campus for move-in day, ready to begin her first year studying biomedical sciences.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and getting used to the campus,” Brooks said.

Brooks is among more than 5,500 first-year students expected to join UB this fall. The university anticipates total enrollment will surpass 30,000 students for the eighth consecutive year, though official enrollment numbers will not be available until mid-September.

WATCH: University at Buffalo welcomes thousands of students for move-in day

University at Buffalo welcomes thousands of students for move-in day

Across UB’s North and South campuses Thursday, students and families filled residence halls with boxes, bags and other essentials as they settled in for the new academic year.

For Dylan, another incoming student, meeting new people and getting involved are among the things he is most looking forward to.

“Meeting new people, so I think I’ll be attending a lot of events and stuff, and projects too,” Dylan said.

University officials say the incoming class includes students from across New York, the country and the world.

“This is just such an exciting time to see all of these students coming from across the state, across the country, across the world, all coming to the University at Buffalo,” Brian Hamluk, UB’s vice president for student life, said.

The start of the school year also marks a new beginning for UB leadership.

Caroline Genco began her tenure as UB’s 16th president on August 10. She visited residence halls Thursday to welcome students and their families.

“The excitement that I have, I am sharing with all these first-year students,” Genco said.

Genco plans to spend her first 16 weeks on a listening tour, meeting with students, faculty and staff to learn more about their needs and aspirations.

Move-in for first-year students continues through Sunday, followed by Welcome Weekend activities as students begin settling into life at UB.