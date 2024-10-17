University at Buffalo cuts ribbon on new state-of-the-art Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Student-athletes at the University at Buffalo now have a new place to work out and train.

The school held a grand opening ceremony for the new Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center on Thursday.

The new state-of-the-art facility will serve all student-athletes on UB's 14 varsity teams giving them a place to elevate their training experience.

WKBW The new Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center at the University at Buffalo will support all student-athletes on UB's 14 varsity teams.

The new sports performance center was made possible by the continued support of Tunney and Deanna Murchie, this time on behalf of their daughter and avid athlete Brittany Murchie.

"Investing in the creation of centers like this one is an investment in student-athletes," said Brittany Murchie, "Offering support for these future leaders not only promotes their physical, mental, and emotional well-being but it is an investment towards their development of discipline and teamwork, crucial skills that are valuable both in sports and in life,"

Highlights of the new multi-level Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center include:



Eighteen free-weight training racks

A 42-foot turf training incline

A 1,000-square-foot cardio mezzanine

A supplemental nutrition area

Three offices and a conference room

WKBW Among the features of the new sports performance center is a 42-foot, 17-degree turf training incline that student-athletes can use year-round.

"This new performance center is the ultimate difference maker," said UB Linebacker Shaun Dolac, "It gives us the tools to maximize our potential in ways that we could never do before."

"This training facility is going to give us a competitive advantage over all the teams in the MAC and it is a beautiful facility that we are proud to be a part of and proud to be able to use," said UB Women's Basketball Guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams

The new facility is part of more than $1.6 billion in construction planned on the UB campuses over the next decade. It is directly connected to the Murchie Family Fieldhouse on UB's North Campus.