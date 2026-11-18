TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Boxing has become an important therapy for people living with Parkinson's disease — but Univera Healthcare is about to drop its coverage for those who use the program.

Two Western New York women living with the disease told me that coming to the special program at Parkinson's Boxing in the Town of Tonawanda has helped improve their quality of life.

WKBW Parkinson's Boxing, Town of Tonawanda.

But both are Univera Healthcare clients and recently learned the insurer will discontinue coverage for the program.

"It means that I won't be able to afford to come starting the new year," said Ronna Wyman.

Wyman, of Amherst, told me the program has helped her with movement and avoiding falls.

"I had a horrible fall just before I started coming here ... and I haven't had falls since then," Wyman said.

WKBW Ronna Wyman of Amherst.

Linda Kozlowski, of Amherst, said the staff taught her how to improve her walking.

"I wasn't walking right ... so they taught me how to walk properly ... I feel once in a while now it's very rare that I fall ... and it's great too for your mental," Kozlowski said.

Both women said the change would be difficult.

WKBW Linda Kozlowski, of Amherst.

"It will be terrible if I can't come here anymore," Wyman said.

"Terrible. I think it's awful," Kozlowski said.

Parkinson's Boxing owner Dean Eoannou told me this program saves the healthcare system money, dropping falls by 87 percent in the first six months. A single fall can cost $15,000 for an overnight hospital stay.

WKBW Parkinson's Boxing owner Dean Eoannou.

"We reduce falls -- period -- it's been published," Eoannou said. "The people that aren't covered anymore are in a horrible situation ... we are trying to do everything we can do to help them.”

CEO Casey Cefalu told me they're trying to find a solution.

"So right now they're covered through the end of the year ... I've seen them ... and have ongoing conversations about maybe having to walk away ... and some alternatives things they can access ... and I'm trying to find some funding for them ... but that's what I don't want to see. I would be devastated ...," Cefalu said.

WKBW CEO Casey Cefalu of Parkinson's Boxing.

Univera Healthcare issued a statement saying in part that Medicare Advantage members can still get support through care managers, who can connect them with therapists and fitness benefits. Members with questions can call the number on their ID card.

“The Parkinson's Boxing Gym program was launched as a collaboration designed to explore new ways to support Medicare Advantage members living with Parkinson's disease. While the Parkinson's Boxing Gym collaboration is concluding at the end of 2026, our commitment to supporting members living with Parkinson's disease remains unchanged.



Support remains available to Medicare Advantage members through their Univera Healthcare benefits, including care management services.



For members living with Parkinson's disease, a care manager can help coordinate care and connect them with services that support their individual health and wellness needs. This may include referrals to specialists and therapists, such as:



· Physical therapists to support mobility, balance, and strength

· Occupational therapists to help maintain independence with daily activities

· Speech-language pathologists who can address communication or swallowing concerns

· Registered dietitians who can provide nutrition guidance tailored to their needs



Members also have access to fitness benefits, including enrollment at a participating fitness center.



Our case management team proactively contacted all impacted members to ensure they were aware of available benefits and support services, and that they can continue participating in sessions with Parkinson's Boxing Gym through December 31, 2026.



Medicare sets requirements on the scope and level of benefits that Medicare Advantage plans may offer and all 2027 benefit packages have been filed, submitted, and approved. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is underway through December 7. We encourage members to carefully evaluate all available plan options and select the coverage that best meets their needs for 2027.



Our care managers are here to help. If a member has questions or needs support, they can reach our team by using the number on the back of their member ID card.”



Univera Healthcare

The Parkinson's Foundation has an advocacy team in Washington working to promote awareness.

WKBW Mural inside Parkinson's Boxing.

"Our suggestion to people is to continue to reach out to Univera and to explain to them ... the importance of the program ... what the results of the program have been ... how critical it is to them," Chris Jamele, Parkinson's Foundation New York, said.

Meanwhile, Erie County lawmaker Jeanne Vinal has submitted a resolution to the provider to reverse the decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.