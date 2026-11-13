AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two dance captains touring with the Broadway production of "The Great Gatsby" — on stage now at Shea's through Sunday, November 15 — held a master class at UB's North Campus.

"We're so excited — I think we're learning New Money today, which is one of the fun opening numbers of the show," remarked Ryan Sokira, UB dance major.

"It's so inspiring," added Violet Schraver, UB dance major. "We're all trying to give it our best shot, learning from professionals like this."

WKBW Ryan Sokira & Violet Schraver, UB dance majors.

Kyle Caress and Kurt Kemper are dance captains with the production. They appeared as part of UB's Department of Theatre & Dance's "Friday Forum Series," which brings professionals to campus for master classes, allowing students to expand their training and gain professional connections.

"It's fun to share — share your gifts with people, and watch other people share their gifts with you, and see how you can help hone those gifts," Caress said.

"I love watching people hit it and learn the new material and give it their all. It's exciting," Kemper said.

WATCH: UB dance majors learn 'Great Gatsby' choreography from Broadway captains

UB dance majors learn 'Great Gatsby' choreography from Broadway captains

For the dance captains, returning to a classroom setting was meaningful.

"I was so hungry in college cause I knew I wanted to be there," Kemper explained. "So, when someone would come and teach something current — or in the industry — I felt like it allowed me that portal into seeing what I could also do."

"It's definitely a full circle moment, coming back and being like — oh cool — I get to be on the other side, and hopefully inspire some people," Caress stated.

WKBW Kyle Caress is a dance captain.

For students, the class was a chance to build skills for their futures.

"It's a great opportunity for dancers to work with a guest, and learn from somebody new, and just get more things to put in our pocket as we move on to hopefully a professional dance career," Schraver noted.

"I love The Great Gatsby so much, and I'm so excited for this opportunity only as a freshman," Sokira said.

WKBW Kurt Kemper, dance captain.

Achieving those dreams, step by step.

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