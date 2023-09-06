'Try to help him with his academic work': First-ever special ed program at Cardinal O'Hara High School

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School returned for a new school year on Wednesday with some new special education students ready to learn.

WKBW Cardinal O’Hara freshman Nick Stromecki, teen with Down syndrome, talks with mentors.

Cardinal O’Hara freshman Nick Stromecki is a teen with Down syndrome and one of five students in the school’s first-ever special education program.

He didn't want to talk directly with me but let us listen as he was surrounded by student mentors, ready to help him navigate his new school.

10th grader Jaden Varner is among 26 peer mentors working with special needs students and has been assigned to help Nick.

“Try to help him with his academic work. Try to help him calm down during the day because it can be a little over-stimulating for anyone,” Jaden Varner, student & mentor.

WKBW Jaden Varner, student & mentor.

“What makes you want to do this?” Buckley asked. “I don't know. I’m always like a person to help people. I got Nick. He's a very, he's good kid,” replied Varner. “I like him."

“It’s really incredible to see high schoolers -- most of them they've been in Catholic schools their whole life, and they haven't really seen people with disabilities in their classrooms,” reflected Maria McGrath, special education teacher.

McGrath has been hired as the school's first special ed teacher.

WKBW Maria McGrath, special education teacher.



“This program is very individualized and looking at each student's educational plan and figuring out how can we fully service the needs that they not only that they need, but they actually deserve,” described McGrath. “These are students with higher support needs or intellectual disabilities and are for most of the day included in the general education classes, so they're not just self-contained in a classroom.”

Five students are currently enrolled in this inaugural class of this special education program at the school, and they hope to grow it in the future.

"We believe that every child is born in God's image, and they deserve a very high-quality program in a faith-based institution,” remarked Joleen Dimitroff, principal.

WKBW Joleen Dimitroff, principal.

Principal Dimitroff tells me this program is the first of its kind at a catholic school in the state.

“We worked with the national catholic board on full inclusion over the summer, and so they were not able to identify any other schools with a comprehensive program such as this across New York State,” explained Dimitroff. “One of the main goals of the program is really to be a trailblazer and be an inspiration for other Catholic high schools across New York State, so we're hoping to be able to prove the benefits of the program not only for the kids with disabilities but also our students here in the general population, as they really learn about empathy and compassion.”

Freshman Meredith Ogiba of Lockport, a special needs student, sat in one of her first classes.

"Yeah, I like it,” declared Ogiba. “Is it exciting to be here today?” questioned Buckley. “Yeah,” responded Ogiba.

WKBW Freshman Meredith Ogiba of Lockport, a special needs student, with her mentor Aubrey Connors.

Tenth grader Aubrey Connors is Meredith’s mentor.

“What’s it been like getting to know her?” Buckley asked. “It's been it's been very fun, you know, I’m very happy to meet new people, and I think that this program can help a lot with not just only her getting better, but myself as well,” answered Connors.

WKBW Mentor Aubrey Connors and freshman Meredith Ogiba in a classroom.

Connors tells me she signed up for the program because she really likes helping people.

“I pray that this grows and a lot more schools agree to do this as well,” commented Connors.

___

Is there something we should know about or that you want us to look into in the northtowns? We want to hear from you! Email news@wkbw.com.