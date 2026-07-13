TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, the Grumman F9F-6P Cougar has stood as a landmark at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda. Now, the Korean War-era Navy jet is undergoing a major restoration to preserve a piece of local and military history.

The aircraft first arrived in the town in 1959 and quickly became a fixture in the community. For decades, children climbed aboard the plane before it was fenced off in 2010 after ownership by the National Naval Aviation Museum prompted efforts to better protect it.

Today, the aircraft is wrapped in protective plastic as Gabe's Collision Service begins restoring it to its 1959 appearance.

Town Supervisor John Flynn, a Navy veteran, said the project carries both personal and community significance.

"The Navy was and is to this day a huge part of my life," Flynn said. "To have this plane here, a symbol of the Navy, actually here in the Town of Tonawanda that is so iconic to the residents of Tonawanda just gives me a great feeling of pride."

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda's Cougar Aircraft restoration to begin this week

Town of Tonawanda's Cougar Aircraft restoration to begin this week

Flynn said years of Western New York weather have taken a toll on the aircraft, making the restoration long overdue.

"The paint is peeling," Flynn said. "There are a number of spots on the plane that need to be repainted, fixed and touched up."

Gabe's Collision Service owner Jeffrey Mucciarelli said taking on the project was an easy decision after realizing it was the same plane he played on as a child.

"Because of the history of the plane, the history of this park, the fact that as a child I used to play on this plane, I just could not have the heart to see this go away," Mucciarelli said. "I'm going to do my part to make sure that it stays here for an awful long time."

While visiting Kenney Field with his family, Kentucky resident Matt Willinger said he was disappointed he couldn't see the plane up close, but was encouraged to learn about the restoration effort.

"America's 250th birthday—what a better time and opportunity to bring something that's been such a part of Buffalo's history back to life," Willinger said.

Work on the Cougar is expected to begin this week. There is no set timeline for completion, with town officials saying the priority is ensuring the restoration is done properly so the aircraft can remain on display for decades to come.

