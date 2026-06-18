TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer is almost here, and that means it's time to jump back into the pool.

The Town of Tonawanda's outdoor pools will open for preseason hours beginning Friday, June 19.

The town operates Kenmore Pool, Lincoln Park Pool and Mang Wadding Pool, which serve hundreds of neighbors each summer.

While the pools are only open during the warmer months, officials say preparation is a year-round effort.

"We're looking for some nice weather for summer to really be upon us," said Mark Campanella, superintendent of Youth, Parks and Recreation.

Maintenance crews spend months preparing the facilities for opening day, focusing on water circulation systems, pumps, liners and other safety features. The work is part of an ongoing effort to keep the aging facilities operating safely and efficiently.

The town recently received a $1.1 million state grant that will help fund future infrastructure improvements at local parks, including pool facilities.

Safety remains a top priority for staff

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda pools prepare to open for preseason

Town of Tonawanda pools prepare to open for preseason

Aquatics Director Nolan DeJesus said lifeguards undergo weekly training and are positioned strategically throughout the pools to monitor swimmers.

For DeJesus, opening day carries special meaning. He started working at the pools as a teenage lifeguard and now oversees aquatic operations for the town.

"It's nice to be able to see the kids who had the job I had when I started," he said.

Preseason hours begin June 19, with pools open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The summer season begins June 27. Outdoor pools are open only to Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore residents. Pool passes must be purchased in advance through the Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Office.