TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police officers traded in their traditional uniforms for denim on Tuesday as part of Denim Day, an international movement focused on raising awareness about sexual violence and challenging harmful victim-blaming narratives.

Inside the department, officials say the effort is about more than a clothing choice; it’s about starting conversations during everyday interactions and reinforcing support for survivors.

Captain Amanda Taber with the Community Services Bureau said the initiative is rooted in shifting long-standing perceptions about sexual assault cases and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the community.

"We deal with a lot of victims of sexual assault, and we want to show that, you know, we support our victims," Taber said. "There’s a common misconception or stigma between law enforcement and victims coming forward, and we want to get rid of that because we want to show that we are in support with our community."

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda police wear denim to spark conversations on sexual violence

Town of Tonawanda police participate in 'Denim Day' in support of survivors of sexual violence

Taber said part of that shift means confronting outdated assumptions that once placed responsibility on victims rather than perpetrators.

"'What were you wearing?' used to be one of the first questions, you know, even long time ago, by law enforcement," she said. "And we want the victim to know that it wasn’t their fault."

Denim Day originated after a 1992 case in Italy, where a sexual assault conviction was overturned based on the victim’s clothing — sparking global outrage and a movement to challenge victim-blaming myths.

Working alongside the department is Shelby Seelbinder, a family offense victim’s advocate with Crisis Services. She says the goal is to ensure survivors feel supported whenever they are ready to come forward.

"Victims and survivors don’t need to be scared to come through," Seelbinder said. "We’re going to believe them and do everything we can to give them the outcome they want, and we’re here to support them through all of that."

Officials say resources are available locally for those seeking help, including 24/7 crisis support and reporting options through the department and advocacy partners.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-876-5300 or the Crisis Services 24/7 hotline at 716-834-3131.

