TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda has added six names to the Veterans Memorial at Kenney Park, continuing a tradition of honoring local veterans who served the country.

Among those recognized was Frank A. Grassia, a World War II veteran who earned two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart during his military service.

For his son, Brian Grassia, seeing his father's name on to the memorial meant more than recognition — it became an opportunity to better understand a man who rarely spoke about his experiences in war.

"He joined the army in the summer of 1944," Brian Grassia said. "He was a merchant marine before and got shipped out."

Brian said his father fought in several World War II battles. But like many veterans of his generation, Frank Grassia kept much of his military service private.

"It means the world to me, because I didn't talk to him in those years, foolishly," Brian said. "So, I never got to know the stories."

After his father died, Brian said he began learning more about his military record through Army documents, including discovering that his father had earned a Bronze Star, something he never discussed during his lifetime.

"I was learning a lot of things about what he did," Brian said. "I didn't know he won the Bronze Star until they found it out through Army records, so he never said nothing; he didn't talk about his service."

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda adds six names to Veterans Memorial, including decorated World War II veteran

Town of Tonawanda adds six names to Veterans Memorial, including decorated World War II veteran

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn said recognizing veterans who served the country is an important part of preserving local history and honoring sacrifice.

"This is a big deal to recognize the residents of the Town of Tonawanda who served our country," Flynn said. "Now, proudly we put their names on our wall."

Town leaders note the site serves a dual purpose, acting as a memorial to veterans who have died and a monument for those still living.

The memorial, located in Walter M. Kenney Park, was completed in 2009 and features granite plaques with the names of veterans organized by branch of service.

The veterans added to the memorial this year include:

Samuel M. Patterson (U.S. Air Force)

John E. Patterson (U.S. Army)

Ronald E. Perkins (U.S. Navy)

Charles J. Vullo (U.S. Navy)

Jonathan C. Whyte (U.S. Navy)

For Brian, the honor is also about ensuring future generations know the sacrifices made before them.

"It feels good because I'm passing this down to my grandsons, his great-grandchildren," Brian said. "When we had medals that were served to us, I had them give it to my grandson."

For information on how to add a veteran to the Town of Tonawanda Veterans Memorial, contact the Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department at (716) 831-1001.