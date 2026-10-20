CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a bridge that trucks just can't seem to beat.

The Young Street railroad bridge in the City of Tonawanda has been struck by trucks repeatedly over the years, despite warning signs and truck restrictions. Now, city officials are working to implement a new technology-based system designed to warn drivers before they reach the low clearance.

Tonawanda police say there have been three reported bridge strikes so far in 2026. The most recent incident happened on October 6, with previous strikes reported in April and September.

The bridge has a clearance of just 11 feet, 6 inches.

A decades-long problem

City of Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg says the bridge has been a recurring problem for decades.

"Over the past probably 25 to 30 years, we've had over 100 trucks hit this bridge," Strassburg said. "And despite the signs that we put up in each direction, it still seems that between five and six times a year this bridge gets hit."

The city has implemented warning signs and truck restrictions, but collisions continue.

WATCH: Tonawanda looks to technology to prevent Young Street Bridge strikes

Tonawanda looks to technology to prevent Young Street Bridge strikes

Strassburg says the city wants to take a more proactive approach to preventing crashes and protecting the surrounding neighborhood.

The bridge carries railroad traffic and cargo above Young Street. According to the mayor, CSX inspects the structure after strikes, and the heavy-duty steel bridge has continued to withstand the repeated impacts.

How the new warning system will work

The planned over-height vehicle detection system will use sensors to identify trucks that exceed the bridge's clearance.

When an over-height vehicle is detected, the system will activate flashing electronic signs to alert the driver before the truck reaches the bridge. Drivers will be directed to a designated detour route.

The project also includes roadwork, concrete reinforcement and preparations to accommodate truck detours on nearby streets.

Strassburg says the goal is to significantly reduce the number of strikes, although the system cannot guarantee every driver will follow the warnings.

"We really needed to do this for the safety of the community and especially this neighborhood," Strassburg said.

What comes next?

The project is expected to cost approximately $1.3 million, with federal grant funding covering the full cost, according to the mayor. The funding means the project will not directly cost city taxpayers.

The city is working to advance the project, with construction expected to start in spring of 2027 and project completion by this time next year.

Officials hope the new system will help reduce future collisions by alerting truck drivers before they reach the bridge, rather than relying solely on existing signs and restrictions.

