GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority says more than $314 million in infrastructure projects are currently underway across Western New York as part of a broader effort to modernize aging highways and bridges while improving safety for drivers.

The active projects are part of the Thruway Authority's 2026–2030 Capital Plan, which includes nearly $670 million in planned investments across the Buffalo Division. That includes Interstate 90 from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border and Interstate 190 from Cheektowaga to Niagara Falls.

One of the largest projects is taking place on Grand Island, where crews are rehabilitating both the North and South Grand Island bridges. The South Grand Island Bridge project, valued at approximately $54 million, includes below-deck structural repairs, steel repairs, bearing replacements, pavement improvements and replacement of the southbound bridge sidewalk. The North Grand Island Bridge project, a $67 million investment that began in 2023.

The South Grand Island Bridge rehabilitation is expected to take about three years, with construction phased over multiple seasons to help maintain traffic flow while work continues.

In addition to the bridge projects, crews are resurfacing portions of Interstate 190 with a new asphalt overlay while repairing existing concrete and several bridges along the corridor. The work is also expected to take about three years.

"On the 190 right now, they are doing an asphalt overlay of the existing concrete, which involves repairs," said John Boser the New York State Thruway Authority's director of infrastructure management. "So that will be a three-year project, so that we can do the work safely and get a quality product."

WATCH: Thruway Authority highlights major infrastructure investments across Western New York

Thruway Authority highlights major infrastructure investments across Western New York

The Thruway Authority is also looking beyond current construction through a federally funded Planning and Environmental Linkages study focused on the future of the Grand Island bridges. The study will evaluate long-term transportation needs, traffic patterns, infrastructure conditions and potential concepts for the aging bridge system, which dates back to 1935 and 1963.

Officials say the study will not recommend a preferred alternative but will help guide future decisions on maintaining or replacing the crossings as the region continues to grow. The study is expected to be completed by July 2027.

"That study will allow us in the next two years to look at the future of the Grand Island bridges, to look at the future of how we keep our roads safe, but also how we deal with aging infrastructure, how we deal with severe winters, and how we deal with a growing population," said Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare.

According to the Thruway Authority, the investments are intended to strengthen transportation infrastructure, improve safety and ensure the region's highway system remains reliable for residents, commercial traffic and travelers for decades to come.

