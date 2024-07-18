‘This is where my customer base is’: Raff & Friends remains at Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — As redevelopment moves forward at the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, one tenant has been able to stay put.

Back in January, many tenants were asked to leave as Uniland Development plans for its mixed-use development that will create residential units, office space, stores and entertainment.

WKBW Outside the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence.

Only stores with exterior entrances were allowed to stay. But 7 News Senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked to a toy store owner who has moved into a new space at the mall.

Not everyone can have this much fun at their job, unless they own a toy store, like Kim Nelson. She's been operating Raff and Friends Toy Store at Eastern Hills Mall for nearly two decades.

WKBW Kim Nelson, owner of Raff and Friends Toy Store.

The store owner demonstrated a plasma car by driving it in her store.

“And Kim what are these called? Buckley asked. Plasma cars,” responded Kim Nelson. “Are they pretty popular? Buckley questioned. “Extremely,” replied Nelson.

WATCH: Kim Nelson show off a plasma car inside her store:

Kim Nelson, owner of Raff & Friends Toy Store, has a fun job! Her store is still at the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence but in a new spot. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/oi25qqEBcw — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) July 18, 2024

However as Uniland redeveloped the old mall into a new town center, and many tenants were forced to leave, the developer allowed Nelson to stay and relocate to a different part of the mall.

“We secured this location at the end of January and it took us three and a half months between construction, permits, moving, setting up, painting — to open,” Nelson noted.

WKBW Kim Nelson, owner of Raff and Friends Toy Store.

“Why did you decide to stay here?” questioned Buckley. “This is where my customer base is. I have been here for 18 years, and this is where I know people. It's my neighborhood and it's centrally located and people, I know, will come back,” answered Nelson.

I found some of those loyal customers. Breanne Norber was with her two young sons, Keegan, 5, and Brennan 7, buying their favorite trucks.

“Do you know how long you've been coming?” asked Buckley. “Well, probably since he was born,” Norber pointed to her older son.

WKWB Breanne Norber was with her two young sons, Keegan, 5, and Brennan 7.

“What keeps bringing you back to this toy store?” Buckley asked. “They love all the brooder trucks. I think it's really great to come and do it in person,” replied Norber.

“And I like getting trucks,” Brennan commented.



“Do you like these trucks?” Buckley asked the younger boy. “Yes!”, declared Keegan.

WKBW Keegan Norber checks out a truck.

What makes this toy store unique is it features toys for infants through adults, with more than 70 toy categories from a variety of toy brands.

I even found some of my old favorite board games, including Candland and Trouble.

“What’s your favorite?” Buckley questioned the store owner. “My favorite are the logic games. Yes, I love the puzzle games. I was just playing with some before you came,” laughed Nelson.

WKBW Inside Raff & Friends.

Nelson tells me she signed a two-year lease but doesn’t know if she will be able to stay in the same spot once redevelopment takes place. For now, she’s just happy to serve customers.

“I am here for a while and I’m going to enjoy this time and look forward to seeing all the customers coming back,” Nelson said.

