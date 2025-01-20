‘This is the new golden age’: Local republicans gathered at inaugural watch party for President Trump

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, celebrated by the Amherst GOP with a watch party at Dandelions in Amherst.

The event was attended by local Republicans who gathered to witness Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Attendees expressed optimism about Trump's leadership and policies, with many wearing 'Make America Great Again' hats.

"I think this is the new golden age," said Bob Sommers, reflecting the hopeful sentiment among the attendees.

Eugene Sibick, a Williamsville resident and father of January 6th rioter Thomas Sibick, expressed his support for Trump's policies, saying, "I voted for him the first time. I voted for him the second time and, of course, I voted for him – I guess you would say the third time...so it's not that I'm an ardent Trump supporter...I do love his policies."

Sibick’s son is serving 50 months’ time in an Ohio prison Ohio and is hoping the president pardons him.

“We're hoping that I will be able to get in my jeep and drive to go pick him up, depending on what President-elect Trump does,” remarked Sibick.

Amherst Republican Committee Chairman Bob Davis stated, "Promises kept, and I think we're going to see that beginning today with the signing of 200 executive orders, Donald Trump is going to deliver on what he said during the campaign, and that's why he got elected."

Christen Snyder of Clarence attended the watch party with her daughter and expressed excitement about Trump's economic policies, stating, "I'm really excited about the economy most. I think if I had to, like, you know, choose something -- what he did with the economy in his first term, I'd have to say that that's what I'm excited about, is to see it again."

Snyder of Clarence brought her daughter Celia to the watch party as part of a history lesson because she home-schooles her two children.

“It really neat to learn about how the world works and how others can help,” remarked Celia Snyder.

“If you could talk to the president right now, what would you ask him? What would you say to him?” asked Buckley. “I would ask what his plans are, and like, what I would do as an American to help the world,” replied Snyder.

The Amherst GOP's watch party highlighted the strong support for Trump among local Republicans, who are hopeful for positive changes under his presidency.

