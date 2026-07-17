KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A backyard can be more than just a place to grow flowers. For many homeowners on the Ken-Ton Garden Tour, it's a reflection of years of hard work, creativity and community.

This weekend, visitors will have a chance to step inside dozens of open gardens throughout the Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore during the Ken-Ton Garden Tour, one of Western New York's most anticipated summer gardening events.

Among this year's featured gardeners are Brian and Linda Blyth, who have participated since its second year.

Their half-acre property is filled with winding pathways, colorful flower beds, vegetable gardens and two ponds, creating a landscape that surprises visitors around every corner.

"Our garden is over half an acre," Brian Blyth said. "As you can see, most of that's garden."

The couple mixes vegetables with ornamental flowers, growing everything from corn and potatoes to echinacea. Even after decades of gardening, they welcome hundreds of visitors each year, sharing tips and enjoying conversations with fellow gardening enthusiasts.

WATCH: 'This is my happy place': Ken-Ton Garden Tour returns this weekend

'This is my happy place': Ken-Ton Garden Tour returns this weekend

Just a few streets away, Adam Scheldt has transformed his smaller Kenmore backyard into a collector's paradise.

His passion is breeding daylilies, including unique hybrids that only exist in his garden. One of his own crosses is even named after his mother.

Beyond the rare plants, Scheldt says the best part of opening his garden is watching visitors discover what lies behind the gate.

"I just love seeing smiles on faces," Scheldt said. "This is my happy place, and it just warms my heart to see it be somebody else's happy place too, even just for a little while."

While each garden has its own personality, organizers say that's what makes the Ken-Ton Garden Tour so special. Visitors don't just see flowers — they meet people whose passion, patience and dedication have shaped each landscape over many years.

The Ken-Ton Garden Tour runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special Saturday Night Lights event will also take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., allowing visitors to experience select gardens illuminated after dark.