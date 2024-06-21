'They just took it': 12-year-boy selling lemonade to replace his stolen bike

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — On these hot summer days, you might see 12-year-old Gabriel McCarter serving cold drinks in Kenmore.

"It's been very good. I've been making lots of money," Gabriel said.

But the money he's receiving from this lemonade stand isn't for saving, it's going toward a new bike after his bike was stolen.

"I ride it every day and just that one day — they just took it," Gabriel said.

WKBW Gabriel pours lemonade for customers on a hot summer day.

He said he was at the park with friends when an older kid stole it from him.

"He took my front wheel he flipped it up and he like pushed me off of it. So like when he did that I fell off my bike and he just ran off with it," Gabriel explained. "I was upset."

Gabriel's dad, Philip McCarter Jr., said Gabriel came home upset that his bike was stolen. McCarter said he bought the bike for his son about a month ago.

"And the sad part is, it was stolen probably a week after he had got the bike," he said. "It sucked, you know, I bought it with my earned, my hard-earned money so to hear someone take it like that it hurt me as well."

So Gabriel decided to open up his lemonade stand to raise money for a BMX bike. The bicycles usually cost a couple hundred dollars. So far, he's made about $70.

"That's why I'm gonna keep going and try to get to that goal," Gabriel said.

The community is helping him reach that goal. Gabriel's mom recently posted on Facebook about what happened to her son. Many people have been commenting, showing their support and even offering to donate their bikes.

"Somebody said that they saw the post all the way from Cheektowaga they saw it and they're like, 'Yeah, lets go support him,'" Gabriel said. "It's been good cause I mean that's how you see the community helping out and they care about people out here."

"It's been great! You know, the community has really come out and supported," McCarter said.

You can find Gabriel's lemonade stand on Parkwood Avenue toward the Delaware Avenue side.