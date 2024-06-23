'People do have a heart': The City of Good Neighbors gives back to Kenmore boy who had bike stolen

BUFFALO, NY — 12-year-old Gabriel McCarter started raising money at a lemonade stand for a bike after it was stolen, thanks to the power of social media Gabe was gifted a bike.

McCarter started his own lemonade stand to try to raise money to buy another bike.

But, an anonymous donor heard his story on 7 News and wanted to gift him a brand new BMX bike.

WKBW Gabe McCarter riding his new bike that was donated to him

"It was crazy, it showed that people cared about me and my situation," said McCarter.

The 12-year-old and his family is in awe of the generosity of the City of Good Neighbors.

WKBW Gabe McCarter riding his new bike that was donated to him

"What it turned into was just wonderful and really showed that the community we live in, people do have a heart," said Phil McCarter, Gabe's father.

The donor of the bike had one message for the community.

"Just love one another," said Phil.