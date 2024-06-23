Watch Now
'People do have a heart': The City of Good Neighbors gives back to Kenmore boy who had bike stolen

IMG_2120.jpg
WKBW
Gabe McCarter receives bike after his was stolen
IMG_2120.jpg
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 23, 2024

BUFFALO, NY — 12-year-old Gabriel McCarter started raising money at a lemonade stand for a bike after it was stolen, thanks to the power of social media Gabe was gifted a bike.

McCarter started his own lemonade stand to try to raise money to buy another bike.

But, an anonymous donor heard his story on 7 News and wanted to gift him a brand new BMX bike.

Screen Shot 2024-06-23 at 4.12.36 PM.png
Gabe McCarter riding his new bike that was donated to him

"It was crazy, it showed that people cared about me and my situation," said McCarter.

The 12-year-old and his family is in awe of the generosity of the City of Good Neighbors.

Screen Shot 2024-06-23 at 4.12.19 PM.png
Gabe McCarter riding his new bike that was donated to him

"What it turned into was just wonderful and really showed that the community we live in, people do have a heart," said Phil McCarter, Gabe's father.

The donor of the bike had one message for the community.

"Just love one another," said Phil.

