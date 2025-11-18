'They help so much': Western New York women create front yard food pantries to help neighbors

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Western New Yorkers see a problem in their community, they often take matters into their own hands. That's exactly what two local women did when they noticed families struggling to put food on the table.

Robin Nowicki stocks her Free Food Stand on 8th Avenue in North Tonawanda with beef ravioli, sloppy joes, beans and tomato soup. After seeing people in her community in need, she gathered her extra food and an old shelf her roommate found, and set up the pantry outside her house on nice days. She posted on Facebook to let anyone know they could swing by.

"I got a little feedback online - I appreciate it, it makes me cry every time," Nowicki said.

Nowicki said she's needed to use food pantries before, so she understands what that little boost means to people.

"We got other bills to pay - food, clothes, bills. They help - they help so much," Nowicki said.

WKBW Nowicki stocks her pantry on 8th Avenue in North Tonawanda.

She knows transportation can be an issue, so she wanted to make sure something was available in her neighborhood. She said the pantry is used often.

"Sometimes kids down the street, they'll stop by if their mother sends them. I say go ahead - it's free. Tell your mother send you whenever you want." Nowicki said. "It breaks my heart. It truly breaks my heart."

While Nowicki's food stand serves North Tonawanda, another neighbor started a similar initiative in Kenmore, showing that the need exists across Western New York neighborhoods.

"I think people would be surprised how often the pantry is used and how often it has to be restocked," said Colleen Orgek, who operates the Little Free Pantry on Westgate Road in the Village of Kenmore.

WKBW Orgek shows her Little Free Pantry in the Village.

Orgek knows just how expensive things can get for families.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom, and I have five kids, ages 10 months through 13. If I look at my receipt from something, I can see the price has gone up in the last month," Orgek said.

The pantry is in her front yard on Westgate Road in the village. She says sometimes it's emptied up to five times a day, so she helps keep it full along with her neighbors.

"People are so great about restocking it - I notice just as much that it gets restocked as it gets taken," Orgek said.

Both Nowicki and Orgek want people from any neighborhood to know the pantries are there for anyone in need.

"If you see me online - see my posts, more than welcome to message me privately - go ahead. I may not answer right away, but I'll get to you," Nowicki said.

"We're right here, we're accessible, and we're available 24/7," Orgek said.

