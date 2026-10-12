CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — From vintage furniture and collectibles to unexpected finds that shoppers didn’t even know they were looking for, the sprawling marketplace has become a destination for treasure hunters across Western New York and beyond.

“It’s called Antique World, and this was all built off the premise of antique dealers, antique collectors,” said co-owner Benjamin Schultz. “But there’s so much more than antiques. There’s collectibles. There’s produce here on the weekends. I mean, there’s a little bit of everything.”

Known as the Antique Capital of Western New York, Antique World began in 1981 as an outdoor flea market founded by Schultz’s father. Over the decades, it has expanded into a large complex that includes four antique co-ops, an outdoor market, and an indoor flea market featuring hundreds of vendors.

“What happens here is a vendor will come in, they’ll rent a space, and it’s kind of like their own shop right here,” Schultz said.

The growth of Antique World mirrors a broader trend in consumer shopping habits. According to OfferUp’s 2025 Recommerce Report, 93% of Americans purchased a secondhand item in the past year, underscoring the increasing popularity of resale and reuse in an era dominated by online shopping.

For many visitors, the appeal lies in the thrill of the hunt. Shoppers never know what unique item they might uncover or which vendor may have exactly what they’ve been searching for.

“There’ll always be an antique business. There’ll always be a flea market business,” Schultz said. “People are always going to have stuff to sell, and people are always going to want to buy stuff. So right now, it’s a great business to be in, and it’s a lot of fun too.”

WATCH: 'There’s a little bit of everything': Inside Clarence’s Antique Corridor

'There’s a little bit of everything': Inside Clarence’s Antique Corridor

Whether visitors are serious collectors or simply looking for something one-of-a-kind, Antique World offers plenty to explore.

The outdoor flea market operates seasonally, while shoppers can visit the indoor markets and antique dealer co-ops year-round.

