'The whole neighborhood depends on this store': Lancaster Save A Lot closing earlier than expected

VILLAGE OF LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shoppers in the village of Lancaster tell me they are upset over the sudden news that the Village of Lancaster Save A Lot on Aurora Street is closing sooner than expected.

Cousin lives across the street and was disappointed to hear the news.

"We need this store. Please Aldis, somebody come on save us," he said. "The whole neighborhood depends on this store."

After posting that the store would close on September 7th, Save A Lot announced on Facebook Friday morning that it's shutting its doors on Saturday.

Robert Stevens shared pictures with me showing a nearly empty store.

"A lot of people in general in this area depend on this store," Stevens said. "I saw half-empty shelves and also completely barren refrigerators."

So I went inside to take a look and saw that many of the shelves were empty. The back wall, which is usually full of meats, was closed off.

"It's empty! And everything is on sale. I mean look at this 50 cents. Lucky I got the last of these," Cousin said.

With this last-minute notice of the store closing, John Belmonte and his wife Laura stopped in to get whatever was left.

I asked what they liked about shopping at Save A Lot.

"It's cheaper. Convenient," they responded.

It's the low-cost grocery items that keep customers like the Belmontes coming back.

"A lot of people shop here. Usually you see this parking lot pretty much full with cars because people come in here because it's more affordable," Belmonte said.

Once this shop closes, people in this neighborhood will be left without a close and convenient option. The nearest grocery store after Save A Lot is Tops about a mile away. The other is Wal-Mart more than two miles away.

Cousin worries for his neighbors without a car.

"It was vital. There's no way we could get to the nearest store which is Tops," he said.

"Just sad that they are closing we're gonna miss it," Belmonte said.

I did reach out to Save A Lot asking why the store is closing but have yet to receive a response.