Town of Tonawanda resident voices concerns over proposed 'road diet' to slow traffic on Colvin Boulevard

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda resident has reached out to 7 News with concerns regarding proposed changes to slow traffic along one of the town’s busiest roadways, Colvin Boulevard.

The change is called a “road diet” to reconfigure and reduce lanes along Colvin from Kenmore Avenue to Sheridan Drive.

WKBW Traffic along Colvin Blvd. in Tonawanda.

“I’ve heard more concern than any positive comments,” John Jaremko said.

Jaremko lives on Colvin and shared this letter with me that he received from the town about the proposed changes.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda letter to residents.

Jaremko is concerned about the road going from four lanes of traffic to three, with a middle turning lane to slow traffic. He fears it will back traffic up right to his driveway.

WKBW John Jaremko, Town of Tonawanda resident.

"My driveway may become more difficult to handle,” Jaremko explained. “I've gotten used to what we have, and I’m concerned that what we will have afterwards will make it safer but create greater congestion. Safer in general, not for me necessarily getting in and out of the driveway, but as the community as a whole."

“The public has a voice, and we've got to take everything in consideration,” said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger.

Supervisor Emminger told me Jaremko has a "valid" point.

WKBW Joe Emminger, supervisor, Town of Tonawanda.

"It's still a concern, traffic backing up," Emminger said. "How do they get through with the light? We've looked at traffic models that the traffic engineers have given us. I’m not totally convinced. I am concerned.”

The proposal also calls for eliminating parking on Colvin, and one of the biggest changes would be at the intersection of Colvin and Woodcrest, where there have been numerous accidents, some deadly.

“We've had numerous, numerous accidents over here," Emminger said. "We've actually had 77 accidents on this stretch of Colvin over the last five years. We'll have right turn only off of Woodcrest in both directions, so you won't be able to go across, or you won't be able to make left turns."

WKBW Colvin & Woodcrest.

The supervisor said the goal of the proposed plan is to slow traffic and make it safer for everyone.

“We're trying to slow the traffic down here on Colvin Boulevard," Emminger said. "I get several calls a month, probably from people complaining about the speeders on Colvin.”

Under the proposal, the intersection at Highland and Colvin and at Sheridan and Colvin would be widened.

“You're going to have two lanes of traffic," Emminger said. "You're going to have a left turning lane at Highland, a left turning lane at Sheridan, and then you're going to have a lane going straight.”

WKBW Woodcrest at Colvin.

But Emminger told me this is "not a done deal," and that's why there will be a public hearing Monday.

“Half the people are probably going to be in favor of what we're doing here, the other half of the people are not going to be in favor," he said. "So the town board, like we do with every decision, we have to do what's in the best interest of traffic safety, public safety for the town residents.”

"Come to the meeting," Jaremko said. "Please do come to the meeting and express what you like about it. Dislike about it. Maybe come up with ideas as well."

Monday's public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building in the Village of Kenmore on Delaware.