GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — Efforts are underway to save Grand Island's 911 dispatch center, which has served the community for nearly four decades.

The center is at risk of "dissolving" if town leaders opt to move dispatch operations off the island.

I was able to get inside the dispatch center and spoke with the lead dispatcher and town supervisor.

WKBW Inside the Grand Island Fire Dispatch Center.

“If we were to leave the island, there would be no one here," explained John Reyolds, communications supervisor, Grand Island Fire Company. "There'd be no staff here, no one here to help anyone.”

WATCH: 'That's not broken, don't fix it': Grand Island Town Board considering dissolving dispatch center

'That's not broken, don't fix it': Grand Island Town Board considering dissolving dispatch center

Recent social media posts by fire leaders warn the community that the town board is considering dissolving this dispatch center and moving it to Erie County's centralized system.

WKBW Grand Island Fire Company Facebook post.

Fire officials said this could delay response times.

“We are the only center that just dispatches one department," Reynolds said. "Everyone else in the county has 10 or so departments. It's one department, one agency."

Reynolds leads the dispatch center, and his photo appears on social media posts. He would not go on camera, but allowed me to interview him about how important this center is to his community in saving lives.

Photo from Grand Island Fire Company Facebook post. John Reyolds, communications supervisor, Grand Island Fire Company.

“We answer a wide variety of medical calls, medical alarms, people just needing help with fire alarms, CO detectors, accidents on the highways," Reynolds said. "Now it's summertime, it's boating season, so we have a couple of marine calls a week."

Dozens of people made their voices heard about this issue on the fire company's Facebook page. A post is asking Grand Island residents to tell town board members: "Keep Grand Island fire dispatch."

Among the 50 comments was one from James, who said, "With the size of the department and area of coverage, it’s imperative to keep the dispatch here at home." Anthony said, "Local dispatch saves lives. It's not just about answering a call; it's about knowing the streets and landmarks."

WKBW Grand Island Town Supervisor, Peter Marston.

I wanted to get answers from the town and met with the Grand Island Town Supervisor, Peter Marston, who told me that as board members prepare a new budget, they're trying to cut costs. But he disagrees with chopping the dispatch center.

"That's one of those things that I kind of feel, that's not broken, don't fix it,” Marston explained. “Nobody wants to talk about, you know, an extended response time, the cost of fatality, or something like that. We just don't. That's not a discussion."

“As a leader, would you vote no against it?” I asked.

“I probably would, yes,” replied Marston.

WKBW Grand Island bridge.

Grand Island is unique because, of course, it is somewhat isolated; to get onto the island, you must cross the bridges.

"You get isolated by an event or traffic or, you know, accident or something like that. You know, seconds matter over here,” described Marston. “We're one school district, we're one fire department for one town, we're one zip code, so we just kind of do-good taking care of our own.”

For now, the fire department continues to call on residents to contact their town board members, urging them not to close their dispatch center.