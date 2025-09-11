'That day changed everybody's lives': Town of Amherst holds 9/11 tribute

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Ceremonies and tributes were held across the Western New York region on Thursday to mark 24 years since the attacks on 9/11/2001.

I attended the ceremony of remembrance that was held at the Amherst Memorial Hill Grove, one of the first memorials created in the nation, and I spoke to those who lost loved ones on that dreadful day.

WKBW 9/11 tribute in the Town of Amherst.

“I never goes away completely,” said Kathleen Lynch, who lost her brother, firefighter Michael Lynch.

"It feels like yesterday,” said Leigh Macadlo, who lost her twin brother Leonard M. Castrianno.

It’s been 24 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and for those who lost loved ones, it's a day they ask you to remember forever.

“With the memory of those we lost 24 years ago – do not give up,” said Pastor Steve Biegner, Erie County Fire Chaplain.

"The thing to remember from this is the incredible self-sacrifice," Lynch said. "The incredible humanity and love that people displayed immediately after and for a long time after, and I feel like we've just lost that.”

WKBW Memorial at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove.

"That day changed everybody's lives," said Macadlo. "It wasn't just me. We lost somebody. We all suffered a loss that day."

Tributes paid to the many lives lost included 26 with ties to Amherst. There was music, taps, a moment of silence and bell-tolling.

WKBW Leigh Macadlo lost her brother.

"On a day like today, I remember my brother, I remember all the lives that were lost that day, and how many people you know suffered a loss that they shouldn't have had to that day – we just should not have,” Macadlo said.

The bell continued to ring out with each name read.

WKBW Kathleen Lynch, who lost her brother.

"This is something people need to remember, and they need to understand that it was an evil act, but there was an incredible loving human response afterwards,” Lynch said.

Susan Grelick is chair of the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony and was the Amherst Town Supervisor in 2001 when the attack happened.

WKBW Susan Grelick is chair of the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony.

“We had so many families that were impacted by 9/11," Grelick said. "There were many victims of 9/11 here in Amherst, and we had firefighters that went and responded and were impacted and later perished from their rescue efforts at 9/11.”

The Amherst Memorial Hill Grove includes a jagged rock to remember that tragic day, with a flag to show strength and resilience.