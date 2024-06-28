"Thank you": Kindergartners share sweet messages after their first year of school

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The start of summer also means a time to look back on the past school year. And who better to look back than the kids who just spent their first year in a classroom?

7 News anchor Katie Morse sat down with four kindergartners from Forest Elementary School to talk about the year. Here are some of their responses to questions:

What is one of the things you learned in kindergarten?

Niya: "To make new friends!"

JeLiam: "Fireflies! I've never seen a firefly."

WKBW Niya

Did you have a favorite field trip?

Jaxon: "Explore and More! And my mom came!"

WKBW Jaxon

What is your favorite lunch at school?

JeLiam: "Pizza!"

WKBW JeLiam

What would you tell the kids who are going to be kindergartners next year?

Jaxson: "That it's fun."

Charlotte: "To be a kind friend. Because you don't want to be mean to other friends."

WKBW Charlotte

What do you want to say to your teacher after this year?

JeLiam: Thank you!

