‘Thank you for your service’: Giving free turkey dinners to service members, veterans and first responders

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — 4-year-old Carter Dominguez is giving back once again -- helping his dad Mark give free turkey dinners to active military, veterans and first responders.

Just two months ago, his lemonade stand for charity raised over $250 for the Variety Club.

“Thank you for your service,” Carter said to all the visitors driving through.

WKBW Carter Dominguez greeted many of the cars of veterans with a smile and many thanks.

“They are the ones in my opinion that sacrifice the most, they work [and] a lot aren’t here for holidays, so they miss it,” Mark said.

Together, Carter, Mark and his clients, like Kevin’s Catering, put together 750 free turkey dinners this thanksgiving for their 4th annual Turkey Dinner Giveaway.

WKBW Carter Dominguez helping his dad Mark load cars with bags of free turkey dinners.

“In my opinion it’s the least we can do,” Mark said.

“I say work, and I don’t even think of it like work,” said owner of Kevin’s Catering Kevin Lester. “It gives us the opportunity to make somebody’s day better and it’s worth it.”

WKBW Every bag came with two Turkey dinners, a few sides and two small containers of cranberry sauce.

In two hours Wednesday, they gave hundreds of meals to veterans like Gene Baran.

“It’s a wonderful idea, this is the time of giving and thanks… and they’ve chosen to extend themselves.”

Of course, when you have left over dinners to giveaway, you bring them to the local police stations to feed some hungry first responders.

WKBW The group hand delivered dinners to police departments in Tonawanda, Amherst, Niagara Falls, Kenmore, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Lockport and Clarence.

“They are working nonstop, they are not there for homemade turkey dinners,” Mark said.

They gave out meals to nine police stations and five fire departments all across Western New York.

Mark Dominguez The group also delivered the dinners to firefighters in Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Lockport.

“If I could do it every month I would,” Mark said.

Happy thanksgiving Western New York!