‘Talk to your children’: Back-to-School advice for parents

CITY OF TONAWANDA, (WKBW) — As students are heading back to school throughout this week, there's some important advice parents should know as your child begins a new school year.

“I’m Kim Jacklewski, I've been a teacher here. This is going to be my 26th year teaching. I teach grades 7 and 8th-grade special education,” Kim Jacklewski, teacher.

WKBW City of Tonawanda Middle School Teacher Kim Jachlewski.

City of Tonawanda Middle School Teacher Kim Jachlewski has been educating students for more than two decades and now she's ready to start another school year, providing you with some sound advice.

“Talk to your children, ask them pointed questions,” replied Jachlewski. "Ask them — what they are excited for, what are they looking forward to this school year what are you most nervous about this school year.”

WKBW Inside City of Tonawanda Middle School.

The teacher tells me one of the “most important” things you can do is make sure your child returns to a better sleep schedule and reminds us of the challenges middle schoolers face when returning to the classroom.

WKBW City of Tonawanda Middle School.

“I think it's the fear of belonging and fitting in. They're worried about who they hung out with over the summer or who they didn't hang with, who's new in the building, or if they are new to the district,” explained Jachlewski

And from a middle school teacher's advice to high school — what's important for your teenager heading back to the classroom?

WKBW City of Tonawanda High School.

“One thing I would encourage parents, grandparents, guardians to do — is really kind of buildup that excitement for their students,” responded Joshua Maier, teacher.

I asked Tonawanda High School Teacher Joshua Maier what's important for your high schooler.

WKBW City of Tonawanda High School Teacher Joshua Maier.

“Making sure that they're in that, you know, proper mental state and just like really, really excited for the school year,” described Maier

“What is the biggest challenge you see with high schoolers right now?” Buckley asked. “To be quite honest, I think it's just kind of, you know, keeping those cell phones aside, and keeping them focused on the academics,” responded Maier.

WKBW City of Tonawanda High School classroom.

Both teachers tell me the best you can do is to be engaged with your children, remembering how the start of a new school year feels.

“Be ready for the school year — in terms of like what's going to happen,” commented Maier.

“I think I get the back-to-school jitters — just like the kids do,” reflected Jachlewski.

