T-NT rivalry game hits the court as high school basketball begins in WNY

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! No — I'm not talking about Christmas. It's the most wonderful time of the year because basketball season is here! And here the Northtowns, what better way to kick off the hoop season with a crosstown rivalry game — The T-NT game!

Good Morning Buffalo's Katie Morse and Adam Campos made their way to Tonawanda High School to celebrate the season opener with the boy's and girl's varsity basketball teams.

This is the first T-NT basketball game for both boy's and girl's programs since 2019-2020. Now, you can expect this game every year as the schools have agreed to create a head-to-head matchup every season going forward.