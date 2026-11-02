EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Summit Center is expanding its community-based day habilitation program with the opening of its seventh STEPS location, creating more opportunities for adults with autism and other developmental disabilities to build skills and stay connected to their communities.

STEPS, which stands for Success Through Engagement and Positive Supports, serves adults ages 21 and older who need continued support after aging out of the school system.

Unlike traditional day programs, STEPS is designed to operate "without walls." Participants spend time in their communities taking part in recreational activities, volunteering and learning everyday skills.

For participant William Salamon, that includes trips to the grocery store, where he and other participants recently worked together to plan a Thanksgiving meal.

From choosing ingredients to comparing prices and budgeting, the outing provides an opportunity to practice skills that can translate into everyday independence.

"Budgeting. That's the key word here. Budgeting," Salamon said.

The program also gives participants opportunities to build friendships and work toward individual goals. Salamon said his next goal is to move into a group home, and he's already on a waiting list.

WATCH: Summit Center opens seventh STEPS location in East Amherst

Summit Center opens seventh STEPS location in East Amherst

Wendy Loverme, director of Community and Adult Services at The Summit Center, said the program was created to help fill the gap in services for adults after high school.

Participants help choose activities based on their interests and goals. Outings can include shopping, bowling, mall walks and volunteer opportunities. Staff members provide support and assistance as needed.

The newest STEPS hub is located in a renovated home on Transit Road in East Amherst. The property was donated to The Summit Center by West Herr Auto Group. The location opened Sept. 9 and is expected to grow to serve 12 participants.

The Summit Center has seven STEPS locations throughout Western New York, with each hub generally serving individuals who live within a 10-mile radius. The approach allows participants to become more familiar with and involved in their own communities.

Loverme said the program focuses on developing skills that can help participants move toward greater independence, rather than simply providing a place to spend the day.

Families interested in STEPS can connect through their care manager or contact The Summit Center's intake department through the Summit Center website.

