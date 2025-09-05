Station Twelve announces new stores in Amherst shopping center project

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Station Twelve, a new, upscale shopping center coming to Amherst, has announced 12 new businesses that will begin opening in 2026.

The 12 brands announced by WS Development as part of this tenant lineup include:

Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn

Alo Yoga

Anthropologie

EVEREVE

Free People

FP Movement

gorjana

Just Salad

Oola Bowls

Rowan

[solidcore]

“Sharing this tenant lineup is incredibly meaningful to us and we’re excited to bring several new brands to the market,” said Dick Marks, Vice Chairman, WS Development. “The Town of Amherst and the Buffalo area have always deserved something remarkable and we’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to get this project right for the community.”

WS Development says construction on this phase of the Sheridan Drive project will begin later this month.

The developers say Station Twelve, when completed, will feature curated retail and dining offerings, vibrant public art and 10,000 square feet of green space for community gatherings.

Station Twelve was announced years ago and many residents have asked what's been the holdup with this project? A Costco is also supposed to be built nearby, but residents have not noticed much progress with that project either.

We spoke with the Amherst Town Supervisor about both projects, which you can watch directly below.

