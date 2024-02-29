'Start that new year off with the baby right': Tops to gift $2900 to family of first child born this Leap Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Happy Leap Day! We know that this rare day, coming only every four years, can make it tough for anyone born on February 29th to celebrate their birthday. To show love to the babies born today, Tops will be delivering cupcakes to the maternity wards at Oishei Children's Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

For the family of the first baby born at either of the two hospitals today, Tops will be giving the family $2900 to help with purchasing baby food, diapers and formula.

"It was something that came up with our advertising directors. He thought about all those new babies on New Years that get the attention. So he said "well what about these folks who are born on the 29th?", Tops Director of Corporate Communications Kathy Sautter said. "It's great that we can be able to help a family start their new life together on the right foot".

The first baby has yet to been announced.

Tops is also gifting those born on the 29th four free cupcakes — one for this year and three for the years past — to celebrate the day. If your birthday is today, you can grab the four pack at your local Tops with a valid ID showing your birthday until March 3rd.