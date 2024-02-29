Family of first Leap Day baby born at Oishei Children's Hospital receives $2,900 gift from Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of the first Leap Day baby born at Oishei Children's Hospital has received a special gift from Tops Friendly Markets.

According to Tops, Baby Ava was born at 2:55 a.m. at Oishei to parents Justin and Aaliyah of Buffalo and they were presented with $2,900 from Tops.

On Thursday morning 7 News spoke with Kathy Sautter, Director of Corporate Communications & Public Relations for Tops who explained how this promotion came together.

"It was something that came up with our advertising directors," said Sautter. "He thought about all those new babies on New Year's that get the attention. So he said 'Well what about these folks who are born on the 29th?' It's great that we can be able to help a family start their new life together on the right foot."

Tops said it is meant to help the family with purchasing baby food, diapers and formula.

Tops said it also showered the maternity wards at Oishei and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital with gourmet cupcakes and goodie bags "to treat the hard-working and dedicated staff and new parents at each hospital."

