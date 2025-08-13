CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — With the popularity of e-bikes exploding, safety has become a big priority in the Town of Clarence.

On Wednesday, town board members hosted a public hearing and then quickly approved changes to local law to increase safety.

WATCH: 'Speed kills': Clarence Town Board approves changes to local law regulating e-bikes to increase safety

“If you're a good rider, you come on people, you ring your bell, your horn, and you say, ‘I’m passing on the left’ – just like you would in a car,” said Frank DiDario, an avid bike rider who lives in Akron.

The purpose of the public hearing was to hear from residents about the increased dangers of e-bikes and e-dirt bikes along roadways and bike paths.

Only three speakers appeared at the hearing, voicing their safety concerns. Some blamed teens who ride too fast along the Clarence Bike Path.

“This law is really to help law enforcement be able to do something about the kids, because we can't get the parents to engage,” said Wendy Merkle.

"We use helmets, we have lights, we have a bell. We use bike etiquette,” said Kathy Campagna, who is an e-bike rider.

"I really want clarity of a definition of an e-bike," Campagna said. "I want them to put in there – e-bikes are a large category.”

The revised local law aims to make it safer for the public and also gives law enforcement the power to impound e-dirt bikes if used illegally by operators. The town supervisor said that they've actually clocked someone riding the bike path in Clarence at 53 MPH.

“It’s a tool for the Erie County Sheriffs, a tool for New York State Police, that if they apprehend somebody that's acting recklessly, they have the ability to have the vehicle, usually an electric dirt bike, removed from their possession,” said Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio.

Casilio pointed out that this is especially important following the tragic death last week of 16-year-old Daniel Bechtel of Clarence, who died while operating an e-dirt bike in a Walmart parking lot last week. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet when they believed he lost control and crashed.

"Speed kills, so the faster you go, all it takes is a head injury,” said David Osadchuk.

Osadchuk, who runs along the bike path regularly, said he's been knocked down by kids on bikes.

“It's a safety concern and it's also – these children's lives, you know, you can tell them everything you want, but when they're not in your vision, it's a danger,” Osadchuk said.