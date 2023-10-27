'Sophia would've loved today': Sophia The Fierce Inc. hosting silent disco party as first major fundraiser

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may remember Sophia Benintende, a little girl from Williamsville who caught the hearts of Western New York as she battled Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Kristina Benintende Sophia Benintende

"Sophia was a beautiful, young, spunky, fearless little girl that was taken from us way too soon," Sophia's Mom Kristina Benintende said.

Kristina Benintende Sophia and Kristina Benintende

After her passing in May, her mother, Kristina, did not want to let her joyous spirit go.

"Sophia loved to help people and give back to people. What are we gonna do? We need to keep her legacy alive. We need to keep her giving spirit alive," Benintende said. "Let’s continue on with the foundation that she originally wanted to start during remission."

Thus, Sophia The Fierce Inc. was created. The organization recently received 501(c)(3) status, meaning they can officially be recognized as a foundation.

Sophia The Fierce Inc.

Sophia loved Halloween. She loved dressing up. She loved candy. She loved everything that any kid would love about Halloween. It's only fitting for their first major event that it be for Halloween.

Kristina Benintende Sophia Benintende

The non-profit is hosting a Silent Disco Night at the Sto Lat Bar at the Eastern Hills mall. The idea behind the silent disco — to let adults be a kid again while raising awareness for pediatric cancer.

"There’s nothing more than [Sophia] loved than a good party and philanthropy. [Sophia] loved to help people and we’re putting those two things together," Sophia's Aunt Jillmarie Giardina said. "I woke up with a text from Kristina saying Sophia would've loved today."

With the fun comes the mission of raising awareness for pediatric cancer. Sophia The Fierce Inc's mission is threefold. Respite, research and relief.

"The respite being giving a break to families to get their minds off of treatment. Research goes just what it says. It goes directly to funding," Giardina said. "Relief. Families need financial help. They need support. So were hoping to provide them with financial relief."

The event will honor the children they call "warriors". They will celebrate the lives of those who have passed, the children who are currently in the fight against cancer and those who are in remission.

This is just the start of the foundation as they hope to continue raising awareness for years to come.

"We want to raise awareness and bring in funding the way you see the color of other ribbons," Giardina said. "We want the public to know the color of the yellow ribbon which is for pediatric cancer and want them to help fund it help research to get these kids cured."

WKBW Jillmarie Giardina and Kristina Benintende

The event is for ages 21+ and is $75. Your ticket will include food, an open bar to select drinks and other activities at the venue. The disco runs from 7:30PM-12AM with doors opening at 7PM.

You can buy tickets here or scan the QR code attached to the poster below.