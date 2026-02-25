'Something incredible': Colvin Cleaners opens 'Gowns for Prom' headquarters in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Colvin Cleaners is launching a new era by opening a dedicated headquarters for its Gowns for Prom program in the Village of Kenmore, giving students throughout Western New York free access to gowns, shoes, accessories and jewelry in a boutique-style setting.

The program, now in its 18th year, previously operated as a large-scale, three-day event first on the Shea's stage, then at the Buffalo Convention Center.

The new permanent space at 2312 Elmwood Avenue will allows the program to run seven days, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from March 3 through April 11.

"After 18 years of having our Gown for Prom program, we feel that we've really done something incredible," said Paul Billioni, president of Colvin Cleaners.

The new headquarters features fitting rooms, chandeliers and gowns. Christopher Billoni, vice president at Colvin Cleaners, said it also allows the program to better accommodate students' schedules.

"Now that we have our own space, we're able to extend the program and make sure that everyone has time and they can fit it around their schedule," said Christopher Billoni.

Samantha Power, general manager of Colvin Cleaners, said the team is thrilled to have a permanent home for the program.

"We're just excited to have a home here where our gowns can stay,” said Power.

Power said the new environment is designed to make students feel celebrated.

"For students to experience this gives them a chance to be in a really fun, pretty environment and be celebrated and hopefully find the gown of their dreams," Power said.

Power said the program is about ensuring every student can participate in a milestone moment.

"Prom is like a rite of passage, so we want to make sure that everybody can experience that," said Power.

Marlena Gagner handles the jewelry. For her, the work is personal.

"I am one of these girls," said Gagner. "I grew up in a small country town, not able to afford a prom gown."

Gagner said she has been committed to the program since she first learned about it.

"So, when I found this out, back in 2009, I was like, I have to be a part of it to pay it forward," she said.

Gagner described what it feels like to walk into the new space.

"Being here in this building where everything is housed, you just walk in and feel that energy," she said.

Gowns for Prom runs March 3 through April 11 at the Colvin Cleaners building on Elmwood Avenue in the Village of Kenmore.

