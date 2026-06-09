GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a month after Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World announced it would not open for the 2026 summer season, some season pass holders say they are still waiting to receive promised refunds.

Back on April 30, IB Parks & Entertainment, the company operating the Grand Island park formerly known as Fantasy Island, announced Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World would not open for the 2026 season. In a public statement, the company said all 2026 season pass holders would receive full refunds within 30 days.

But Jeanne Green, a Grand Island resident, says that has not happened for her.

Green, who has lived on Grand Island since 1987, says visits to Fantasy Island have long been a family tradition.

"It was very convenient to go there for a couple hours. The kids had fun. They went into the water park, and then when they got tired, just come home, and if they wanted to go back in the evening, that was three minutes away," Green said.

This year, Green said she spent about $84 on discounted season passes for herself and her grandson, hoping to continue the tradition with her grandchildren, Sage and Georgia.

WATCH: Some Niagara Amusement Park season pass holders still waiting for refunds after closure announcement

Some Niagara Amusement Park season pass holders still waiting for refunds after closure announcement

"I had season passes when they were small, and then they worked there, and now it was taking my grandchildren there," Green said.

However, after learning the park would remain closed this summer, Green said she began trying to get answers about her refund.

"I have emailed them back about three times, saying, you know, do you know when we're going to get refunded? Because originally, we got our email saying that they were not opening up, and we'd get our refunds in 30 days. Well, it's been way over 30 days," Green said.

I reached out to IB Parks & Entertainment by phone and email for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

Grand Island Town Supervisor Peter Marston Jr. told 7 News in a phone call that the company has not disappeared and that some refunds have already been issued.

"They haven't completely vanished. There's some refunds that have been, have been issued, not all of them. We are actively looking for the best path to get your refund finalized," Marston said.

For now, town leaders say they are continuing to work toward helping residents still waiting for refunds, while some pass holders remain hopeful they will soon get their money back.

