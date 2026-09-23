KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former Kenmore Presbyterian Church on Delaware Avenue is set for a major change, with the Kenmore Village Board approving a mixed-use development that will include a Shake Shack, apartments and additional commercial space.

The project has drawn different reactions from local business owners.

Adriana Hall, who helps operate King Condrell's Candy and Ice Cream, said the area has long been defined by locally owned businesses. She worries the addition of Shake Shack, located about a block away, could create new competition for businesses like hers.

“We personally are a little bit worried about it just because like they're going to make milkshakes and it's like exactly what we already have,” Hall said.

Hall said her family has operated its business in the community for about 30 years. She said she supports growth but hopes customers continue to support local businesses.

Scott Lewandowski, co-owner of Flowers by Johnny, said he sees potential benefits to redeveloping the vacant church site, particularly the addition of housing.

“There’s always housing that can benefit the community,” Lewandowski said.

WATCH: Shake Shack coming to former Kenmore church site as local businesses weigh impact

Shake Shack coming to former Kenmore church site as local businesses weigh impact

Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang said the village considered several factors when approving the project, including the deteriorating condition of the vacant church, safety concerns, mold, the need for a new roof and a traffic study submitted by the developer.

Mang said the village also sees the project as an opportunity to add housing and bring more customers to nearby businesses.

“It's going to bring traffic, but we're also hoping that that traffic that comes in will benefit the other businesses that are coming into the village,” Mang said.

The mayor said the village has limited room to expand and believes adding housing and mixed-use development will be important for Kenmore's future.

The developer still needs to record required legal documents with Erie County before the village can issue a demolition permit. The detailed development plan will then go before the village planning board for further review.

I have also reached out to Shake Shack's public relations team for information about the development and its plans for the site. I Am still waiting to hear back.

