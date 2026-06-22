AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 35 years, 95-year-old Dave Derrico has been a familiar face at the Amherst Senior Center card tables.

A retired police lieutenant who supervised the department's gambling squad, Derrico said the center's enforcement of a no-gambling policy has changed an activity many seniors looked forward to each week.

"It's not the same playing for no prize," Derrico said.

The Amherst Senior Center operates under a Code of Conduct that prohibits gambling on the premises, including card games involving buy-ins or cash prizes. Officials said the policy is based on New York State Penal Law Article 225.

For Derrico and other longtime members, the small amounts of money involved were never about making a profit.

"Some of us, in our 90s, we're teaching these other players," Derrico said. "They can't wait to get here. But they're kind of sad because there's no prize for their effort."

Another longtime member, 93-year-old Betty Ingeosbe, has attended the center since 2004. She said money collected during card games often went back to participants as prizes or helped fund social gatherings.

"Some was kept for new cards, or when we wanted to have a pizza party, donuts and coffee, cake and coffee," Ingeosbe said.

WATCH: Seniors express frustration with new no-gambling policy at Amherst Senior Center

Seniors express frustration with new no-gambling policy at Amherst Senior Center

In a statement to 7 News, Amherst Supervisor Shawn Lavin said the senior center's Code of Conduct does not allow gambling, and harassment or intimidation of staff will not be tolerated.

"The center is here to foster healthy relationships, socializing, safety and engagement," Lavin said.

Town officials emphasized card games are still welcome and encouraged at the senior center. The only change is that wagering is not permitted.

While some members disagree with the policy, officials said the vast majority of participants continue to enjoy the facility's activities and programs.

Derrico said he and other players will follow the rules, but believes something has been lost.

"We will comply with our law," he said. "But it's not the same playing for no prize. It's not the same."