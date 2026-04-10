Rust Belt Robotics team qualifies for world championship

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rust Belt Robotics, a community-based team out of Amherst, has officially qualified for the Robotics World Championship in Houston later this month. The team, made up of students from 22 different schools across Erie County, is now working to raise funds for travel, lodging and competition expenses for its members.

For 16-year-old Jade Mendyk of Kenmore West Senior High School, this experience has been transformative.

"You can only get so much through your school," Mendyk said. "I know I've done all the robotics programs through my school, and they usually work on a lot smaller scale, and you don't get to apply as much."

Mendyk has been part of the program for two years, working on projects like infrared camera systems and team strategy. She says the hands-on nature of the team has helped her grow not only technically, but personally.

"It's so much fun because I'm keeping up with the guys," she said. "They'll occasionally come to me asking for answers, and it makes me feel good because they can acknowledge the fact that women can do just about as much as they can."

Students on the team gain experience in programming, machining, CAD modeling, artificial intelligence and 3D printing, skills that many say are preparing them for future careers.

"I think the ability for people from all over to come together and be one team is important," Amogh Keluskar, a ninth grader at Williamsville East High School said.

Keluskar says the experience is already shaping his career goals in architectural engineering, especially through exposure to 3D modeling.

"Every year we get a new robotics challenge, and our effort focuses around the robot, but it's not necessarily all about the robot," co-founder Dillan Sayers said. "It's a vessel for learning."

That mission, making robotics accessible to students from all backgrounds, is at the heart of Rust Belt Robotics. The name itself pays homage to Buffalo’s industrial past, focusing on inspiring the next generation of innovators.

WATCH: Rust Belt Robotics team qualifies for world championship, seeks community support

Rust Belt Robotics team qualifies for world championship, seeks community support

Despite challenges this season, including losing their lab space, the team pushed forward, earning a spot among the top 150 teams in the world. Their focus now shifts to fundraising.

"We're just trying to fundraise so the team gets to go," co-founder Stephanie Smith said. "There are registration costs, travel costs, lodging—it's a lot on top of the season we just completed."

Parents say the program's impact goes far beyond competition.

"We're able to bring students together from multiple areas and backgrounds," parent Mike Roktika said. "They learn to collaborate, communicate and build confidence."

As the countdown to Houston continues, Mendyk says she's most excited to meet other teams from around the world and continue building toward her dream of becoming a prosthetic engineer.

Donations to support Rust Belt Robotics can be made online here.