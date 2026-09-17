Rock salt prices rise, putting pressure on Town of Tonawanda's winter budget

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cost of keeping roads clear this winter is rising sharply, forcing the Town of Tonawanda and other Western New York municipalities to consider how to make their rock salt supplies last longer.

Town of Tonawanda Highway Superintendent Ted Rymarczyk said the town paid over $53 per ton last year. This year, the price has increased to $83 per ton if the town picks up the salt or $93 per ton to have it delivered.

The town budgeted $450,000 for rock salt, approximately what it spent last year. However, Rymarczyk said purchasing the same amount used last winter would cost about $922,000.

“Last year was a unique winter. We salted and plowed quite often,” Rymarczyk said. “This year, the same amount of salt, if I bought the same as last year, will cost us $922,000.”

The town’s standing order is approximately 7,500 tons. Depending on the winter, its annual salt use can range from about 5,500 to 8,500 tons.

WATCH: Rock salt prices skyrocket, putting pressure on Town of Tonawanda's winter budget

Rock salt prices skyrocket, putting pressure on Town of Tonawanda's winter budget

To control costs and stretch its supply, the highway department plans to calibrate its trucks more precisely, plow major roads more frequently and rely more heavily on brine.

The town produces its own brine and mixes it with an additive called Magic, which helps the salt work more effectively at lower temperatures.

“It’s a salt product, which is a liquid that activates the salt quicker,” Rymarczyk explained.

However, a warmer winter does not always mean less salt is needed. When temperatures hover between 30 and 32 degrees, roads can repeatedly freeze and require additional treatment.

The rising price is not the only concern. The Town of Tonawanda uses the rock salt contract secured through Erie County, and American Rock Salt was the only company to submit a bid this year. Rymarczyk said three companies submitted bids last year.

“The more bids you get, the lower the price,” he said. “When it’s just one person bidding, you’re basically at their will.”

Municipalities are also watching for possible supply constraints. During a regional shortage two years ago, some communities reduced salt use or limited treatment to intersections. Tonawanda avoided running out by adjusting how much salt its trucks released.

Rymarczyk said the county and surrounding municipalities regularly cooperate by lending salt and sharing resources when supplies run low. Tonawanda can also produce brine for approximately 11 cents per gallon, allowing it to assist neighboring communities.

Despite the higher price and potential supply concerns, Rymarczyk said public safety remains the priority as municipalities prepare for winter.