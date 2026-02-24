Rising cost of utilities impacting residents and nonprofits across New York State

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The rising cost of utilities, both gas and electric, is being felt by residents and nonprofits across New York State.

A recent poll commissioned by The Business Council showed 80 percent said utility bills are going up, 47 percent blamed government officials for the high cost, and 91 percent said the main focus should be on the high cost of living.

Electricity prices in New York State were up more than 7% at the start of this winter season compared to 2024.

National Fuel warned last fall that prices would increase 16% this winter season, driven by cold weather, high usage and increased rates.

RISING UTILITY COSTS STRAINING AMHERST SENIORS' HOUSEHOLD BUDGETS

Carol Ferguson is a regular at the Amherst Senior Center's weekday lunch program. She said the rising cost of natural gas to heat her home was getting too high, so she applied for the Home Energy Assistance Program — known as HEAP — and qualified.

"I pay zero for my gas, now it saves me a lot," Ferguson said. "I have to have my heat turned up so my pipes don't freeze.”

For Ferguson, like many retirees, income has not kept pace with rising costs, but qualifying for HEAP also opened the door to additional relief on her electric bill.

"But because I qualified for HEAP, they let the electric company know that I did qualify for HEAP, so the electric company set me up on a budget type thing," Ferguson described.

The impact has been meaningful for her bottom line.

"It's made a big difference. Big difference. I got more money to spend on groceries,” Ferguson said.

Another senior I spoke with at the center said the high cost of utility bills and other household expenses forced his wife to come out of retirement and take a part-time job.

Chuck Miller of Amherst is retired and physically unable to return to work. He says rising energy bills make it increasingly difficult to manage a household budget.

"But because everything is up, we need that additional income to pay for various utilities and our entertainment, where we want to go out," Miller said.

The trade-offs have added up over time.

"We used to go out every once and awhile, we really can't do that that much because our income is less than our outcome," Miller said.

Miller said he is not optimistic that relief is coming soon.

"I hope there's some change. I don't see it for a while, but I hope there is," Miller said.

RISING COST OF UTILITIES IMPACTING NONPROFITS IN NEW YORK STATE

7 News reporter Jiovanni Lieggi spoke with Kate Sarata from the Service Collaborative of WNY, who said higher energy costs can have a direct impact on what nonprofits can do in the community.

