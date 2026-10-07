Reeds Jewelers moving to new flagship location in Snyder after 25 years on Maple Road

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 25 years at its Maple Road location, Reeds Jewelers is preparing to move to a new flagship store on Main Street in Snyder.

The fourth-generation, family-owned Western New York business is building a more than 12,000-square-foot location at the former Squire Shop site. The new store is expected to open May 1.

Reeds President Jeffrey Zimmer and his daughter, Rachel Zimmer, vice president of strategic development, say the move is about creating a better experience for customers while positioning the business for its next chapter.

The Zimmers say they support the development happening around their current Maple Road location, including Costco, Dick’s, Consumer Square and the redevelopment of the Boulevard Mall. But they say increasing traffic and congestion made the area less convenient for their customers.

“We like to think of ourselves as a destination,” Rachel Zimmer said. “We wanted to make our move to somewhere more convenient, where clients can easily park and come visit us.”

The move was also influenced by the Town of Amherst’s former plan to acquire a portion of Reeds Jewelers through Right of Way (ROW) acquisition. The Town says those plans have since changed, but would have impacted parking at Reeds' current location.

Either way, the Zimmers say it was time to look to the future of the business. The new Reeds location will include more parking, an open-concept sales floor, a private bridal salon, a service center and a full-service bar called Sammy’s.

The bar is named after Rachel Zimmer’s brother, Sammy, who has developmental disabilities and inspired the family’s Embrace the Difference jewelry line and charitable work.

Reeds was founded in 1912, and the Zimmer family has owned the business since 1932. Jeffrey Zimmer says the company’s ability to reach a fourth generation is a reflection of the support it has received from customers throughout Western New York.

“We're just a small business in Western New York that's been lucky enough to be able to transcend generations,” Jeffrey Zimmer said.

WATCH: Reeds Jewelers moving to new flagship location in Snyder after 25 years on Maple Road

Reeds Jewelers moving to new flagship location in Snyder after 25 years on Maple Road

Even after the move, Reeds plans to remain connected to its Maple Road location. The family owns the building and plans to turn the space into a new home for its gift business.

The Zimmers say the new flagship represents both an investment in the community and an opportunity to carry the family business into its next generation.

They are expected to open in May of 2027.