Proposed 'road diet' for Colvin Boulevard sparks debate among Town of Tonawanda residents

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposal to redesign one of the Town of Tonawanda's busiest roadways has community members speaking up. Residents on both sides shared their perspectives at a packed town board meeting. The plan would transform a section of Colvin Boulevard from four lanes to three, adding a middle turning lane.

When neighbors reached out to us about this proposed change, we wanted to make sure all voices were heard on an issue that could impact daily commutes and neighborhood safety.

The proposed "road diet" would affect Colvin Boulevard from Kenmore Avenue to Sheridan Drive. Town officials said the redesign aims to slow traffic and create a safer roadway for everyone who uses it.

"We feel that what is proposed in front of you is consistent with the complete streets policy adopted in December 2017. And we are also starting to implement the FHWA safe system approach," said Matt Sutton, Town of Tonawanda Town Engineer. "This is trying to go beyond this is trying to be a little more proactive rather than waiting for injuries or deaths."

The meeting drew dozens of residents with strong opinions.

"Along Colvin Boulevard just between Sheridan and Tonawanda, Kenmore Avenue like that there are 11 bus stops," said Michael, who opposes the change. "New York state law traffic law says, Section 1126 is illegal. As that car's out like that, it is not legal to use a two-way TWA to pass any bus."

Another resident questioned the data behind the proposal.

"Typically, any change related to traffic and safety is supported by statistical data. What justification exists to support the reduction of travel lanes on a main thoroughfare like Colvin," said Joe.

However, some residents voiced strong support for the changes, citing safety benefits.

"I'm strong support of the road diet on Colvin Boulevard, converting the four-lane road into two lanes with a center turn lane and with bicycle lanes in each direction. It's a proven safety design backed by extensive research. According to the Federal Highway Administration, road diets like this can reduce crashes by 19% to 47%," said Eric.

Brittney, who drives the road daily, agreed.

"I drive up and down Colvin Boulevard every day. I've lived here for six years. The traffic and the way that people drive is outrageous, and road diets are an evidence-based way to calm traffic, reduce speeds, reduce fatalities," she said.

The issue first came to our attention when resident John Jaremko shared a letter he received from the town about the proposed changes.

After hearing from numerous residents, the town board voted to table the topic for further discussion, with the possibility of forming a special committee for Woodcrest Boulevard, one of the intersections that would be affected.

